DRAGO GALINEC
Born in Nasice, Croatia 21 February 1941
Died Canberra 12 June 2019
Passed away peacefully in the
company of family
Dearly loved husband of Amalia.
Much loved Tata
of Sue, David and Steve and
father-in-law of Meagan and Anita.
Cherished Dida of Shantelle and Marcus.
Beloved brother of Martin, Mijo, Ivan, Jozo, Marica, Valent, Stef, Ruzica and Dragica.
Tvoja ljubav i osmjeh ostaju zauvjek snama. Pocivaj u miru Bozijem.
Requiem Mass in celebration of the
life of Drago will be held in
St Augustine's Catholic Church
Beasley St, Farrer
on THURSDAY 20 June 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
Rosary will be recited prior to the service
commencing at 10am.
At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow
in the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford St, Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019