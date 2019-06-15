Home
Services
Tobin Brothers Funerals
throughout Melbourne and across Victoria, Victoria
(03) 9373 7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Drago GALINEC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Drago GALINEC


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Drago GALINEC Obituary
DRAGO GALINEC

Born in Nasice, Croatia 21 February 1941

Died Canberra 12 June 2019



Passed away peacefully in the

company of family



Dearly loved husband of Amalia.

Much loved Tata

of Sue, David and Steve and

father-in-law of Meagan and Anita.

Cherished Dida of Shantelle and Marcus.

Beloved brother of Martin, Mijo, Ivan, Jozo, Marica, Valent, Stef, Ruzica and Dragica.



Tvoja ljubav i osmjeh ostaju zauvjek snama. Pocivaj u miru Bozijem.



Requiem Mass in celebration of the

life of Drago will be held in

St Augustine's Catholic Church

Beasley St, Farrer

on THURSDAY 20 June 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.



Rosary will be recited prior to the service

commencing at 10am.



At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow

in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford St, Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.