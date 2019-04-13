Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward WARNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward James WARNER


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Edward James WARNER Obituary
WARNER Edward James WARNER Edward (Ted)



It is with great sadness that the family of Edward James Warner of Queanbeyan, also known as (Ted) (Poppy Nigs), died suddenly at home on the 7th April 2019, aged 66.



Ted will be lovingly remembered by his children James (Annie) and Tanya (John), his Grandchildren Raiy, Zac, Maddison, Amity (dec), Ethan, Hollie, Stella and Iggi.

He will also be sadly missed by his siblings, Bill (dec), Trish, Brian, Tony and Jackie.

Ted was also a loving Uncle, Great Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and Friend.



A Graveside Service will be held at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery ( in the 'Bush' section ), Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan on Tuesday 16th April commencing at 11am, followed by a ' Celebration' of Teds life at Hotel Queanbeyan (Top Pub) in Queanbeyan.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.