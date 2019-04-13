|
|
WARNER Edward James WARNER Edward (Ted)
It is with great sadness that the family of Edward James Warner of Queanbeyan, also known as (Ted) (Poppy Nigs), died suddenly at home on the 7th April 2019, aged 66.
Ted will be lovingly remembered by his children James (Annie) and Tanya (John), his Grandchildren Raiy, Zac, Maddison, Amity (dec), Ethan, Hollie, Stella and Iggi.
He will also be sadly missed by his siblings, Bill (dec), Trish, Brian, Tony and Jackie.
Ted was also a loving Uncle, Great Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and Friend.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery ( in the 'Bush' section ), Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan on Tuesday 16th April commencing at 11am, followed by a ' Celebration' of Teds life at Hotel Queanbeyan (Top Pub) in Queanbeyan.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019