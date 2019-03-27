Home
Edward Maher

Edward Maher Obituary


EDWARD JAMES MAHER
10 May 1938 - 14 Mar 2019

Builder by trade, horseman at heart.

Also known as Ted, Poppy, Dad,
Sonny, and Uncle Ted.
He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him, especially the four legged.

The funeral service for Ted will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell on Saturday,
30 March, commencing at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Fred Hollows Foundation at
http://tiny.cc/159e4y.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 27, 2019
