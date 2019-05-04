Home
Edward MIDDLER


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Edward MIDDLER Obituary
MIDDLER Edward EDDIE MIDDLER

Born in Scotland 5 July 1936

Passed away suddenly 30 April 2019



Beloved husband of Anne.

Loved father and father-in-law of

Sandra, Derek and Ellen, and Colin (dec).

Loving Papa to Beau, Ryan, Sam,

Justin and Matt.

Great Grandpa to their children.



A special person, a special face,

A special someone we cannot replace.



A celebration of Eddie's life will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on THURSDAY, 9 May 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Cross,

would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019
