MIDDLER Edward EDDIE MIDDLER
Born in Scotland 5 July 1936
Passed away suddenly 30 April 2019
Beloved husband of Anne.
Loved father and father-in-law of
Sandra, Derek and Ellen, and Colin (dec).
Loving Papa to Beau, Ryan, Sam,
Justin and Matt.
Great Grandpa to their children.
A special person, a special face,
A special someone we cannot replace.
A celebration of Eddie's life will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on THURSDAY, 9 May 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Cross,
would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019