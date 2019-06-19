|
FITZPATRICK (nee Petersen) Eileen Elizabeth (Beth) Passed peacefully at home in Maldon, surrounded by family on Friday, 14 June 2019. Loving Mother, Mother-in-Law and Grandmother to Loretta, Peter, Emily and Ethan. Always Gentle, Loving and Kind. Forever in our hearts. The countless memories of your love, generosity, empathy, compassion, good humour and support are an inspiration to us all. We are deeply saddened by your passing but comforted that you are in peace. You will be sorely missed by your devoted daughter, Marie-Louise, and also by your son-in-law Mark Burton and by your grandson William Burton. For funeral details please phone Mount Alexander Funerals on (03) 5470 5951.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019