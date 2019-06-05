Home
EILEEN LILY ROBINSON 29 May 2019 Late of Canberra and formerly of Ariah Park. Beloved wife of Mark. Loving mother of Melissa. Loved daughter of Ray & Cecily (both deceased). Loving sister of Joan (deceased), Fred, George and Robert. Aged 61 years. At Peace Relatives and friends of Eileen are respectfully informed that a service celebrating her life will be held at the graveside in Ariah Park Lawn Cemetery commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday 6 June 2019. TEMORA AND DISTRICT FUNERAL SERVICE Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora 2666 02 6977 1332/0428 848 543
Published in The Canberra Times on June 5, 2019
