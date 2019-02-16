|
BARBARA "ELAINE" ECCLESTON
Died peacefully at Clare Holland House,
10 February 2019.
Beloved wife of Tony, treasured sister of Mary,
adoring aunt to Donald, Christopher and his
wife Jo, Duncan and his wife Ilse.
Special friend to many.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Clare Holland House and Fred Ward Gardens.
The funeral service for Elaine will be held in the Anglican Church of St John the Baptist, Constitution Avenue, Reid on Thursday,
21 February 2019, commencing at 10:30am.
Please contact Duncan on 6287 1027 regarding details of the wake
to follow the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 16, 2019