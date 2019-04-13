|
|
CRISP (Ramsay) Elizabeth ELIZABETH CRISP
'Betty'
4 June 1938 - 10 April 2019
Dearly loved wife of John.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Debra and Rodney, Graham and Julie.
Adored and very special Nan of Nicole and Mathew, Louise and Jonathan and Olivia.
Proud great-grandmother of Ivy and Ari.
Beloved daughter of Jean and
George Ramsay (both dec),
sister of Jean and Heather.
Always in our hearts with love
The funeral service for Betty
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on TUESDAY 16th April 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019