



Elizabeth Dalton Gilchrist

nee Richardson



28.10.1923 - 13.3.2019





Beloved wife of Hugh (dec).

Dearly loved sister of Brian.



Much loved mother of Athene,

Julian and Yolanda (dec).

Fond grandmother of Zoe,

Gabriel and Ariane.



With gratitude to her valued friends and neighbours both here and abroad who all contributed to a long and richly rewarding life with their support and wisdom.



With deep appreciation to

Drs Maddon and Ali;

to Drs Dua and Selvadurai

and the staff of Calvary John James Hospital;

to Dr Raj and the staff and the volunteers

of Clare Holland House for their care and to many others for their kindness.



Privately interred in Woden Cemetery.



May the deep peace of the quiet

earth be with you.



Memorial refreshments

for friends and family will be held in the

Aegean Room, the Hellenic Club,

Woden ACT, on

Saturday 13.4.2019 at 4.00pm.







Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 16, 2019