|
|
ELIZABETH JOYCE JENNINGS
(nèe Cattle)
"Betty"
15 July 1928 - 26 February 2019
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family.
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Narelle & Jon, Allen & Juana, Daryl, Libby (dec),
Lyn & Adrian and Cathy & Steve.
Much loved sister of Jean (dec), Ruth (Toss), Anne and John.
Cherished Nanna to James, Shirley, Beatriz, Johan, Maya, Megan, Sarah, Elise, Ryan, Callum and Blake.
With loving gratitude for all the care and inner strength you have given us.
Now you can Rest In Peace.
The funeral service for Betty will be held at St. Philip's Anglican Church, cnr Moorhouse and Macpherson Streets, O'Connor, on MONDAY, 4 March 2019, commencing at 3:30PM.
Burial at Gungahlin cemetery to follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019