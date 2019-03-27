|
|
ELIZABETH REA PRICE
Passed away peacefully
22 March 2019 aged 98 years
Beloved and loving wife of Charles (dec)
Dearly loved and loving mother
and mother-in-law of
Deborah & John, Susanna & Jack, Henry & Teresa and Richard & Penny
Much loved and loving Granny and Greaty to her eight grandchildren
and seven great grandchildren.
Elizabeth had a long life, lived well.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her
Private burial.
A Celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at Burgmann College Chapel, ANU
MONDAY 1 April 2019
commencing at 3.30 pm.
Friends and colleagues are invited to join in the Celebration and refreshments afterwards.
Enquiries to Burgmann College 6125 6100
The family extends deepest thanks to the staff of St. Andrews Village and Canberra Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Lifeline.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 27, 2019