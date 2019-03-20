Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Sedgman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Sedgman

Obituary Condolences

Elizabeth Sedgman Obituary



Elizabeth (Betty) Margaret Sedgman


5 March 1938 ~ 15 March 2019



Of Nemarang Crescent, Waramanga, ACT passed away peacefully on Friday 15th March 2019.


Dearly loved wife of Barry.
Dearly loved mother & mother in law of Jennifer & Kevin,
Wayne (dec) & Karen and Mark.
Much loved and adored grandmother and great grandmother of their respective families.



Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories.



Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Betty at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday 22nd March 2019 commencing at 1:30pm.


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.