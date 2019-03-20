|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Margaret Sedgman
5 March 1938 ~ 15 March 2019
Of Nemarang Crescent, Waramanga, ACT passed away peacefully on Friday 15th March 2019.
Dearly loved wife of Barry.
Dearly loved mother & mother in law of Jennifer & Kevin,
Wayne (dec) & Karen and Mark.
Much loved and adored grandmother and great grandmother of their respective families.
Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories.
Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Betty at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday 22nd March 2019 commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 20, 2019