|
|
ELLEN PHYLLIS MCGANN
(nee HUDSON)
'Phyllis'
Formerly of Hovells Creek
15 September 1919 - 30 May 2019
Died peacefully at David Harper House,
Monash, with family at her side.
Much loved mother of John, Anne,
Ken and Gemma.
Cherished grandmother of Catherine, Wayne, Kellie, Joe, Erin, Dan, Vince, Sally,
Amanda, Tammy, Nicholas and Lincoln.
Adoring great grandmother to her 19
great grandchildren: Stephanie, Tom, Jeremy,
Ben, Jack, Amy, Aidan, Harry, Sam, Lucy,
Charlotte, Jamie-Lee, Gabriel, Noah, Payten,
Austin, Chandler, Teddy and Darcy.
In our hearts you will always stay loved
and remembered every day
Requiem Mass in celebration of the life of
Phyllis will be held in
Holy Family Catholic Church,
cnr Bugden Ave and Castleton Cr Gowrie
on WEDNESDAY 12 June 2019,
commencing at 11am.
The funeral will leave at the conclusion
of Mass for burial at the
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019