Elle MCGANN


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Elle MCGANN Obituary
ELLEN PHYLLIS MCGANN

(nee HUDSON)

'Phyllis'

Formerly of Hovells Creek

15 September 1919 - 30 May 2019



Died peacefully at David Harper House,

Monash, with family at her side.



Much loved mother of John, Anne,

Ken and Gemma.

Cherished grandmother of Catherine, Wayne, Kellie, Joe, Erin, Dan, Vince, Sally,

Amanda, Tammy, Nicholas and Lincoln.

Adoring great grandmother to her 19

great grandchildren: Stephanie, Tom, Jeremy,

Ben, Jack, Amy, Aidan, Harry, Sam, Lucy,

Charlotte, Jamie-Lee, Gabriel, Noah, Payten,

Austin, Chandler, Teddy and Darcy.



In our hearts you will always stay loved

and remembered every day



Requiem Mass in celebration of the life of

Phyllis will be held in

Holy Family Catholic Church,

cnr Bugden Ave and Castleton Cr Gowrie

on WEDNESDAY 12 June 2019,

commencing at 11am.



The funeral will leave at the conclusion

of Mass for burial at the

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019
