Ellen BRENNAN


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ellen BRENNAN Obituary
ELLEN ANN BRENNAN



Aged 89

Passed away peacefully on 27.5.2019



Loving wife of William Justin (dec).

Cherished mother of Cecelia, Elizabeth,

Justine and Marea (dec).

Adored Nanna of Leigh, Joel and Sally.

Much loved Granna of Max, Olivia,

Poppy, Isla and Wren.

Loving sister of Marie. Fondly remembered by

Sophie and Chiara.



We will all miss her dearly.



Requiem Mass will be held at her beloved

St Benedict's Catholic Church,

Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah

on WEDNESDAY 5 June 2019,

commencing at 10.30 am.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery

Justinian Street, Phillip.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 1, 2019
