BRENNAN (Ann) Ellen ELLEN ANN BRENNAN
Aged 89
Passed away peacefully on 27.5.2019
Loving wife of William Justin (dec).
Cherished mother of Cecelia, Elizabeth,
Justine and Marea (dec).
Adored Nanna of Leigh, Joel and Sally.
Much loved Granna of Max, Olivia,
Poppy, Isla and Wren.
Loving sister of Marie. Fondly remembered by
Sophie and Chiara.
We will all miss her dearly.
Requiem Mass will be held at her beloved
St Benedict's Catholic Church,
Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah
on WEDNESDAY 5 June 2019,
commencing at 10.30 am.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery
Justinian Street, Phillip.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 1, 2019