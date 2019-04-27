|
ELLEN MARCELLA CONNELL (Hickson) 5 April 1938 - 21 April 2019 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved mum of David & Karen, Leanne & Trevor, Kerrie & David, Donna & Mark. Proud and loving Nan of Tanya, Joshua, Ryan, Ellen, Ethan, Daniel, Laura, Ashleigh, Madison and their partners. Bestest Uva Nan of Alanah, Archie, Harvey and Polly Greatly loved and sadly missed by family and friends A Requiem Mass for the celebration of the life of Ellen Marcella Connell will be held at St Thomas the Apostle Church, Boddington Crescent, Kambah, on MONDAY 29th April 2019 at 11.00am. You are invited to wear bright colours in honour of her beautiful life. A Private cremation will follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019