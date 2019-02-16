|
|
ELVIRA ALEXANDRA JEAN AUSTIN
(ELLIE)
4 June 1976 - 8 February 2019
Loving wife of Adam, sister of Angie,
daughter of Kay and Greg.
Mum to Thomas, Alexander and late Sammy.
Step-mum to the Delaney sisters and Julian.
Special niece to the Austin family and their extended families in Australia and Canada.
A funeral service to celebrate Ellie's life will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on Monday, 18 February 2019, commencing at 11:30am, viewing from 10:30am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Wear bright colours in honour of Ellie.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page
for Ellie's children has been set-up by her friends for voluntary donations,
that are much appreciated.
https://www.gofundme.com/heaven-help-ellie
An inspiring life of Love, Joy,
Kindness and Altruistic dedication.
Rest well in Eternal Peace our darling daughter: Mum and Dad.
The Love of my Life - Adam Vai Delaney
