More Obituaries for Eric CLARKE
Eric CLARKE


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Eric CLARKE Obituary
CLARKE Eric

In Loving Memory



ERIC RICHARD CLARKE

Born 21 May 1931



Passed away peacefully with his

loving family by his side on

Wednesday, 1 May 2019.



Beloved husband of Wendy (dec),

for more than 60 years.



Loving father of Colin, Garry,

Bruce and Annette.



Adored by his 11 grandchildren.



Forever in our hearts.



Prayers will be offered for Eric in

St. Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street,

Queanbeyan on FRIDAY, 10 May 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



Private cremation to follow.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019
