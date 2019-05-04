|
|
CLARKE Eric
In Loving Memory
ERIC RICHARD CLARKE
Born 21 May 1931
Passed away peacefully with his
loving family by his side on
Wednesday, 1 May 2019.
Beloved husband of Wendy (dec),
for more than 60 years.
Loving father of Colin, Garry,
Bruce and Annette.
Adored by his 11 grandchildren.
Forever in our hearts.
Prayers will be offered for Eric in
St. Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street,
Queanbeyan on FRIDAY, 10 May 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019