|
|
ERNEST RONALD DEARING
"Ernie"
4 October 1941 - 22 February 2019
Aged 77 Years
Passed away peacefully at Canberra Hospital.
Beloved father, brother and grandfather.
A private service was held on Friday
1 March 2019.
The family would like to express their
sincere gratitude to all the staff at
Canberra Hospital for making Ernie's last
weeks as comfortable as possible.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia
Foundation or John James Foundation
would be appreciated.
