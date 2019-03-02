Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Dearing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Ronald Dearing

Obituary Condolences

Ernest Ronald Dearing Obituary


ERNEST RONALD DEARING
"Ernie"

4 October 1941 - 22 February 2019
Aged 77 Years

Passed away peacefully at Canberra Hospital.

Beloved father, brother and grandfather.
A private service was held on Friday
1 March 2019.


The family would like to express their
sincere gratitude to all the staff at
Canberra Hospital for making Ernie's last
weeks as comfortable as possible.


In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia
Foundation or John James Foundation
would be appreciated.



logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.