White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Esther MCPHERSON


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery
Esther MCPHERSON Obituary
MCPHERSON Esther Esther McPherson

27 September 1925 - 8 May 2019

( 93 Years )



Late of Clover Cottage Goodwin, Monash



Wife of Norman Allan 'Pat' (deceased).

Mother and mother-in-law of

Maureen (deceased) and Max, Geoff and

Elizabeth, Peter and Joan,

Robert and Maryanne, Phil and Nicole.

Grandmother to 10, Great Grandmother to 18.



Esther's funeral service will be held in

St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,

Sternberg Crescent Wanniassa,

at 10.30am on THURSDAY 16 May 2019,

followed by burial at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
