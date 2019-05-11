|
|
MCPHERSON Esther Esther McPherson
27 September 1925 - 8 May 2019
( 93 Years )
Late of Clover Cottage Goodwin, Monash
Wife of Norman Allan 'Pat' (deceased).
Mother and mother-in-law of
Maureen (deceased) and Max, Geoff and
Elizabeth, Peter and Joan,
Robert and Maryanne, Phil and Nicole.
Grandmother to 10, Great Grandmother to 18.
Esther's funeral service will be held in
St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,
Sternberg Crescent Wanniassa,
at 10.30am on THURSDAY 16 May 2019,
followed by burial at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019