Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel GUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel GUNN

Obituary Condolences

Ethel GUNN Obituary
GUNN Ethel ETHEL JOAN GUNN



'Joan'



Aged 96



Passed away peacefully at home on

24 April 2019.



Loved and loving wife of Colin (dec) for

71 years.



Treasured and proud mother and mother-in-law of Lynn & Alan, Fay & Ken and Rob & Rhonda.

Adoring Nan of Don & Nikki, Shane, Melinda & Michelle and Callan & Tenille.

Special Great-Nan to 14 great-grandchildren.



Great memories and moments will never fade.

Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Joan will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell, on Thursday 2nd May 2019, commencing at 3pm



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.