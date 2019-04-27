|
|
GUNN Ethel ETHEL JOAN GUNN
'Joan'
Aged 96
Passed away peacefully at home on
24 April 2019.
Loved and loving wife of Colin (dec) for
71 years.
Treasured and proud mother and mother-in-law of Lynn & Alan, Fay & Ken and Rob & Rhonda.
Adoring Nan of Don & Nikki, Shane, Melinda & Michelle and Callan & Tenille.
Special Great-Nan to 14 great-grandchildren.
Great memories and moments will never fade.
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral service for Joan will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell, on Thursday 2nd May 2019, commencing at 3pm
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019