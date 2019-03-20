|
|
Ethel Joyce McGrath
OAM
05.04.1926 - 16.03.2019
Late of Forbes NSW, formerly of Kingston ACT
Cherished daughter of Thomas and Evelyn
McGrath (both deceased).Dearly loved sister and
sister-in-law of Mary, Thomas and Bridget,
Helen, Lillian, John, Bertram (all deceased), and
Evelyn and Leo Curran.
Loved and loving aunty of Louise and Ken Cormie,
Peter and Sarah Curran, and Margaret and Kristian Oates.
Darling "Aunty Eck" of Marcus, Patrick, Joseph, Thomas and Nicholas.
May she rest in peace.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ethel's Requiem Mass at
St Christopher's Cathedral, Manuka on Friday 22nd March 2019 commencing at 10am, to be followed by
burial at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 20, 2019