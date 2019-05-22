|
|
BLAND Evelyn Rose EVELYN ROSE BLAND
6 September 1938 - 15 May 2019
Loving and much loved Mother to
Michael, Kim and Dallas.
Cherished Mother-in-law to Verity and Leah.
Beloved Grandmother to Sam and Jake.
Reunited with her soul mate Ian (dec).
The funeral service for Evelyn
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, on
TUESDAY, 28 May 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Calvary Haydon.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's
name can be made to
Rise Above Capital Region Cancer Relief
Published in The Canberra Times from May 22 to May 25, 2019