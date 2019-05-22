Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn BLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Rose BLAND


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery
Evelyn Rose BLAND Obituary
BLAND Evelyn Rose EVELYN ROSE BLAND

6 September 1938 - 15 May 2019



Loving and much loved Mother to

Michael, Kim and Dallas.

Cherished Mother-in-law to Verity and Leah.

Beloved Grandmother to Sam and Jake.

Reunited with her soul mate Ian (dec).



The funeral service for Evelyn

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, on

TUESDAY, 28 May 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Calvary Haydon.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's

name can be made to

Rise Above Capital Region Cancer Relief



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from May 22 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.