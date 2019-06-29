|
|
|
FAY DAWN ROWE
(nee Collingridge)
23 November 1939 - 25 June 2019
Formerly of Cootamundra and Farrer, ACT.
Best friend of Alan Rowe (dec)
and Charles Michie (dec).
Much loved mother, mother-in-law and Gran
of Mitchell and Suzanne, Kylie,
Marnie and Rikki, Matthew, Jessica,
Brendan, Bradley and Gemma.
Admired and respected by her many friends,
family and neighbours.
Loved teacher, tennis player, reader,
trivia queen, fisherwoman, traveller
Neighbourhood Watch participant
and community member.
' I had a wonderful life'
A celebration of Fay's life will be held at
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on SATURDAY
13 July 2019, commencing at 10:30am.
Please wear bright colours.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019