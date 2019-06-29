Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay ROWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay ROWE

Fay ROWE Obituary
FAY DAWN ROWE

(nee Collingridge)

23 November 1939 - 25 June 2019

Formerly of Cootamundra and Farrer, ACT.



Best friend of Alan Rowe (dec)

and Charles Michie (dec).

Much loved mother, mother-in-law and Gran

of Mitchell and Suzanne, Kylie,

Marnie and Rikki, Matthew, Jessica,

Brendan, Bradley and Gemma.

Admired and respected by her many friends,

family and neighbours.



Loved teacher, tennis player, reader,

trivia queen, fisherwoman, traveller

Neighbourhood Watch participant

and community member.



' I had a wonderful life'



A celebration of Fay's life will be held at

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on SATURDAY

13 July 2019, commencing at 10:30am.



Please wear bright colours.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.