Frances MORWITCH Obituary
MORWITCH

Frances (Billee)



Passed away peacefully at Coolamon-Ganmain Hospital on Sunday, 16th June 2019, of Coolamon. Dearly loved wife of Tom. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Scott & Teresa and Luke & Kathleen. Adored Grandy of Patrick, Ellen, Isla, Jessica and Toby. Aged 84 years.



A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Frances Morwitch will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Methul Street, Coolamon on Friday, 21st June 2019. Following mass commencing at 10.00am, the funeral will leave for the Coolamon Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Coolamon-Ganmain Hospital will be accepted at the Church.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019
