FRANCIS RAYMOND DOVE


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
FRANCIS RAYMOND DOVE Obituary
FRANCIS RAYMOND DOVE

'FRANK'

23 January 1956 - 12 May 2019



Loved and loving husband of Lynne.

Loved Dad to Matthew, Paul and Justin.

Father-in-law to Rachael and Chantelle.

Pa to Dominic.



In our hearts always.



Frank's family and friends are invited to

attend his Funeral Mass of Christian Burial

which will be held at St Anthony of Padua

Catholic Church, Sternberg Crescent,

Wanniassa on Monday, 20 May 2019,

commencing at 10:30 am.

Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019
