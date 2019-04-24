|
|
SKEEN Frank FRANK DANIEL SKEEN
'KOKO'
Aged 38 years.
Passed away suddenly on 15 April 2019.
Beloved son of Philip and Gina Skeen.
Much loved father of
Tamara, Philip, Tahnya and Louie.
Loved brother of Jason, Michael,
Rhiannon and Natasha.
Friend to many.
Loved and never forgotten.
Mass of thanksgiving for the life of Frank will be held in the
Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Antill Street, Watson on SATURDAY, 27 April 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
The family advise that they wish to pay their respects privately, immediately following the church service, where the hearse will lead a family procession past the family home.
Burial will follow at 1.00pm at the Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 24, 2019