Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Dawes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Dawes

Obituary Condolences

Fred Dawes Obituary


WILFRED DAWES
"Fred"
16 September 1922 - 27 March 2019

Beloved husband of Grace (dec).
Much loved father and father-in-law of
David, Desley and David,
Kate and Al, Toni and Ivan.

Adored Pop of ten grandchildren and
Big Pop of eleven great-grandchildren.

Forever loved and remembered.

The funeral service for Fred will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Monday, 8 April 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Private cremation.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart Foundation.
Envelopes will be available.


logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.