|
|
WILFRED DAWES
"Fred"
16 September 1922 - 27 March 2019
Beloved husband of Grace (dec).
Much loved father and father-in-law of
David, Desley and David,
Kate and Al, Toni and Ivan.
Adored Pop of ten grandchildren and
Big Pop of eleven great-grandchildren.
Forever loved and remembered.
The funeral service for Fred will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Monday, 8 April 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart Foundation.
Envelopes will be available.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019