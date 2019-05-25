|
|
LANGMAN Fred FRED LANGMAN
8 March 1931 - 19 May 2019
Much loved Husband of Erika.
Father of Catherine, Matthew,
Stephen and Christopher.
Father-in-law of Carmel, Monica and Carol.
Grandfather of Bridget, Joseph,Thomas,
Michael and Mathilda.
Inspiring teacher for
generations of students.
A service in celebration
of Fred's life will be held in the
Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell, on
WEDNESDAY 29 May 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019