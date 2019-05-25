Home
Fred LANGMAN

Obituary

Fred LANGMAN Obituary
FRED LANGMAN

8 March 1931 - 19 May 2019



Much loved Husband of Erika.

Father of Catherine, Matthew,

Stephen and Christopher.

Father-in-law of Carmel, Monica and Carol.

Grandfather of Bridget, Joseph,Thomas,

Michael and Mathilda.



Inspiring teacher for

generations of students.





A service in celebration

of Fred's life will be held in the

Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell, on

WEDNESDAY 29 May 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019
