Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Ann BROWN


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gail Ann BROWN Obituary
BROWN (Boyd) Gail Ann GAIL ANN BROWN

19 May 1954 - 22 April 2019



In memory of Gail

Loving wife of Joseph (Ross).

Much loved mother of Kylie,

Jeromy and Dylan.

Grandmother to Tristyn, Rileigh and Georgia.



You will be remembered for your strength

and your endless love and support

for those around you.



We were blessed

to have had you in our lives.



Family and friends of Gail are warmly invited

to attend a celebraton of her life, to be held in

the Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street Mitchell

on THURSDAY, 2 May 2019

commencing at 12pm.



In lieu of floral tributes, donations to

the Cancer Council would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.