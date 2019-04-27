|
|
BROWN (Boyd) Gail Ann GAIL ANN BROWN
19 May 1954 - 22 April 2019
In memory of Gail
Loving wife of Joseph (Ross).
Much loved mother of Kylie,
Jeromy and Dylan.
Grandmother to Tristyn, Rileigh and Georgia.
You will be remembered for your strength
and your endless love and support
for those around you.
We were blessed
to have had you in our lives.
Family and friends of Gail are warmly invited
to attend a celebraton of her life, to be held in
the Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street Mitchell
on THURSDAY, 2 May 2019
commencing at 12pm.
In lieu of floral tributes, donations to
the Cancer Council would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019