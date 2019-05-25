Home
GARRY FOSTER


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
GARRY FOSTER Obituary
GARRY FOSTER

(AKA)

Cody Anderson

(AKA)

Cody Anderson



Passed away at home aged 65 years.



Beloved son of Ian and Billie (dec).

Dearly loved brother of Brian and Sue.

Beloved uncle of Isobel and Owen.

Loved brother-in-law of Michael Preiss.

Much loved by

Gerald, Lydia and Brendan Preiss.

Loved and dearly missed by extended family

and many friends.



Forever in our hearts.

Rock on.



The funeral service for Garry will be held in the

Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

31 May 2019, commencing at 3 pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019
