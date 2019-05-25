|
|
FOSTER GARRY GARRY FOSTER
(AKA)
Cody Anderson
Passed away at home aged 65 years.
Beloved son of Ian and Billie (dec).
Dearly loved brother of Brian and Sue.
Beloved uncle of Isobel and Owen.
Loved brother-in-law of Michael Preiss.
Much loved by
Gerald, Lydia and Brendan Preiss.
Loved and dearly missed by extended family
and many friends.
Forever in our hearts.
Rock on.
The funeral service for Garry will be held in the
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
31 May 2019, commencing at 3 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019