GARRY HATCH

GARRY HATCH Obituary
GARRY HATCH (HATCHIE) 17.2.1946 - 31.3.2019 Amazing husband and best friend of Roslyn (nee Amey). Son of Ethel and George (Sailor) Hatch, formerly of Captain's Flat. World's best dad and much loved father and father-in-law of Tracy and Corey, Peter and Melinda, Adam and Emma. Proudest poppy of Felicity, Shekiralea Bradley, Lochlan, Blake, Sharlize, William, Roy and Emily. 'A remarkable man who brought joy to all who knew him.' 'Forever in our hearts.' The funeral service for Garry will be held in the Anglican Church of Christ Church, Rutledge St, Queanbeyan, on THURSDAY 11 April 2019, commencing at 2.30pm. Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,Lanyon Drive.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 10, 2019
