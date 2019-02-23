|
|
GARRY JOHN RIPPON
25 May 1947 - 19 February 2019
Passed away suddenly in Canberra.
Much loved father of Brett, Stacey and Trilby. Beloved brother of Lyn
and Karleen
Sadly missed by their families and friends and so many people from all corners of the world.
Lived life to the full
A memorial celebration of Garry's life will be held Thursday, 28 February at the Albert Hall in Canberra commencing at 2:00pm.
All welcome
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Médicins Sans Frontières.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019