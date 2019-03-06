Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Geertje Sach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geertje Sach

Obituary

Geertje Sach Obituary




logoSACH
Geertje Martha (Gail)
21 March 1938 - 1 March 2019



Loved wife of Roy,
Mother and Mother-in-law of
Mara and Rod, Anne and Simon,
Stephen, Gordon and Janine.


Step-Mother of Yvonne (Husband Paul), Grandmother of Katrina, Jacinta, Kyle, Stephen, Sarah and Tom.



Gail died at Clare Holland House following
a long illness caused by cancer.
She supported voluntary and informed
euthanasia for the incurably ill
but it was denied to her
under the current law.


A ceremony to commemorate
Gail's life will be held at the
Chapel of Norwood Park,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell ACT, on TUESDAY 12 March 2019 at 12:00pm


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.