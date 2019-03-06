|
|
|
SACH
Geertje Martha (Gail)
21 March 1938 - 1 March 2019
Loved wife of Roy,
Mother and Mother-in-law of
Mara and Rod, Anne and Simon,
Stephen, Gordon and Janine.
Step-Mother of Yvonne (Husband Paul), Grandmother of Katrina, Jacinta, Kyle, Stephen, Sarah and Tom.
Gail died at Clare Holland House following
a long illness caused by cancer.
She supported voluntary and informed
euthanasia for the incurably ill
but it was denied to her
under the current law.
A ceremony to commemorate
Gail's life will be held at the
Chapel of Norwood Park,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell ACT, on TUESDAY 12 March 2019 at 12:00pm
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More