Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey HORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey HORNE


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Geoffrey HORNE Obituary
HORNE Geoffrey GEOFFREY LEONARD HORNE



31 May 1935 - 24 April 2019



Dearly loved husband of Tricia.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Liz and Terry, Rob and Arabelle

Much cherished grandfather of

Ben, Sam, Claudia, Francesca, Isaac,

Jacob, Jackson, Emma and Lukas.



Jesus said: 'Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms' (John 14:1-2)



The funeral service for Geoff will be held in

Gungahlin Uniting Church, The Valley Way,

Gungahlin on Wednesday, 1 May 2019,

commencing at 1:30 pm.

Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.