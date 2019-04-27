|
|
HORNE Geoffrey GEOFFREY LEONARD HORNE
31 May 1935 - 24 April 2019
Dearly loved husband of Tricia.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Liz and Terry, Rob and Arabelle
Much cherished grandfather of
Ben, Sam, Claudia, Francesca, Isaac,
Jacob, Jackson, Emma and Lukas.
Jesus said: 'Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms' (John 14:1-2)
The funeral service for Geoff will be held in
Gungahlin Uniting Church, The Valley Way,
Gungahlin on Wednesday, 1 May 2019,
commencing at 1:30 pm.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019