|
|
GEORGE FORBES ARNEIL
8 April 1926 - 1 June 2019
Passed away peacefully
at Calvary Private Hospital,
aged 93 years.
Formally of Forbes and Wagga Wagga.
Beloved husband of Elaine for 71 years.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Judith and Chris, Julie and Roger,
Graham and Julie B, and Peter (dec).
Much loved and proud grandfather to
Jamie and Bronwyn, Scott and Jane,
Ben and Brooke, Christopher and Tass,
Evan and Ally, and Kaitlin.
Proud great-grandfather to their children.
The funeral service for George will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on
Friday, 7 June 2019, commencing at 11am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 5, 2019