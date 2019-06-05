Home
George ARNEIL

George ARNEIL Obituary
GEORGE FORBES ARNEIL

8 April 1926 - 1 June 2019

Passed away peacefully

at Calvary Private Hospital,

aged 93 years.

Formally of Forbes and Wagga Wagga.



Beloved husband of Elaine for 71 years.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Judith and Chris, Julie and Roger,

Graham and Julie B, and Peter (dec).

Much loved and proud grandfather to

Jamie and Bronwyn, Scott and Jane,

Ben and Brooke, Christopher and Tass,

Evan and Ally, and Kaitlin.

Proud great-grandfather to their children.



The funeral service for George will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on

Friday, 7 June 2019, commencing at 11am.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 5, 2019
