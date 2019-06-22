|
|
GEORGE DUMETZ
4 September 1953 - 17 June 2019
George passed away peacefully surrounded by Family.
Loved Husband of Bev.
Loved and loving Father of Paul,
Kristy and Nattie.
Treasured Poppy of Sonny and Chester.
A very special thanks to all that cared
for George during his illness.
'STUBBORN TILL THE END'
Family and friends of George
are invited to attend a graveside service
at Queanbeyan bushland cemetery,
250 Lanyon Drive Queanbeyan.
TUESDAY 25 June 2019,
commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019