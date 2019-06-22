Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE DUMETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE DUMETZ


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
GEORGE DUMETZ Obituary
GEORGE DUMETZ

4 September 1953 - 17 June 2019



George passed away peacefully surrounded by Family.



Loved Husband of Bev.

Loved and loving Father of Paul,

Kristy and Nattie.

Treasured Poppy of Sonny and Chester.



A very special thanks to all that cared

for George during his illness.



'STUBBORN TILL THE END'



Family and friends of George

are invited to attend a graveside service

at Queanbeyan bushland cemetery,

250 Lanyon Drive Queanbeyan.

TUESDAY 25 June 2019,

commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.