GEORGE MORRISON MACKINTOSH
Late of Caboolture, formerly of Yarralumla ACT and Keith Scotland.
Passed away Peacefully
14th March 2019
Aged 89 years
Son of Adam and Mary.
Brother to Alec, Adam, John, Pearl and William. Dearly Loved father of Wayne, Kerry and Craig.
Loving Grandfather of Lisa, Georgie, Alysia, Jason and Loren.
Loved Great Grandfather of Kaleb, William, Thomas and Sam.
George has been privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2019
