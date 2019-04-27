|
GEORGE NITSIS 20 May 1928 - 20 April 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 61 years to Evdoxia. Loving father to Angelo and Christina. Devoted grandfather to George and Christos. We would like to especially thank Dr Morton, Dr Kirk, nurses and staff at Kangara Waters and all of our family and friends for their support. The Funeral took place at St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday 23 April. 'Forever in our Hearts'
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019