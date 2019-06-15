Home
Services
Tobin Brothers Funerals
throughout Melbourne and across Victoria, Victoria
(03) 9373 7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Giovanni GAMBALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giovanni Antonio GAMBALE


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Giovanni Antonio GAMBALE Obituary
GIOVANNI ANTONIO GAMBALE

30 January 1930 - 9 June 2019



Passed away peacfully



Beloved husband of Maria.

Dearly loved father and father-in-law of

Emanuella, Antonietta and Mathew (dec),

Nunzio and Tamsin.

Treasured Nonno of Petra, Jacob,

Anthony and Alessio.

Much loved brother and brother-in-law of

Angelo and Maria (both dec),

Lorenzo and Teresa (both dec),

Filomena and Henry (dec),

Salvatore (dec) and Mimma, Vittorio and Lina.

Loved uncle and friend of many.



Requiem Mass in celebration

of the life of Giovanni will be held in

St Christopher's Cathedral

Canberra Ave, Forrest

on TUESDAY 18 June 2019

commencing at 10am.



At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford St Mitchell.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.