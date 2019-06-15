|
|
GIOVANNI ANTONIO GAMBALE
30 January 1930 - 9 June 2019
Passed away peacfully
Beloved husband of Maria.
Dearly loved father and father-in-law of
Emanuella, Antonietta and Mathew (dec),
Nunzio and Tamsin.
Treasured Nonno of Petra, Jacob,
Anthony and Alessio.
Much loved brother and brother-in-law of
Angelo and Maria (both dec),
Lorenzo and Teresa (both dec),
Filomena and Henry (dec),
Salvatore (dec) and Mimma, Vittorio and Lina.
Loved uncle and friend of many.
Requiem Mass in celebration
of the life of Giovanni will be held in
St Christopher's Cathedral
Canberra Ave, Forrest
on TUESDAY 18 June 2019
commencing at 10am.
At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford St Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019