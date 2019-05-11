KITIC Goran GORAN KITIC



19 May 1964 - 6 May 2019







Beloved father of Catherine.



Cherished son of Svetislav and Ester.



Much loved brother of Zoran.



Loved and respected by all his extended family, colleagues and friends.







Nothing can ever replace the sadness and loss we feel for you. You were truely one of the greats, a selfless man who put everyone above himself and was always there to help a friend in need no matter how big or small the task. You were truely loved by all who met you. You will forever and always be in our hearts, may you rest in peace.







The funeral service of Goran will be held at St. Sava's Orthodox Church, Lambrigg Street, Farrer, on MONDAY, 13 May 2019, commencing at 11AM.



Burial at Woden cemetery to follow.











Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019