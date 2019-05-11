Home
Services
Grantley Perry & Sons
12 Sandford Street
Mitchell, Australian Capital Territory 2911
02 6241 4101
Resources
More Obituaries for Goran KITIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Goran KITIC


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Goran KITIC Obituary
KITIC Goran GORAN KITIC

19 May 1964 - 6 May 2019



Beloved father of Catherine.

Cherished son of Svetislav and Ester.

Much loved brother of Zoran.

Loved and respected by all his extended family, colleagues and friends.



Nothing can ever replace the sadness and loss we feel for you. You were truely one of the greats, a selfless man who put everyone above himself and was always there to help a friend in need no matter how big or small the task. You were truely loved by all who met you. You will forever and always be in our hearts, may you rest in peace.



The funeral service of Goran will be held at St. Sava's Orthodox Church, Lambrigg Street, Farrer, on MONDAY, 13 May 2019, commencing at 11AM.

Burial at Woden cemetery to follow.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.