|
|
GORDON HARRY SYDNEY HOOPER
23 September 1932 - 15 February 2019
Passed away peacefully at
The Canberra Hospital, aged 87 years.
Beloved and loving husband
of Margaret Shirley.
Father of Cameron and Craig (dec).
Father-in-law of Li-Hsueh.
Grandfather of Jennifer.
Loved and remembered always.
The family wish to thank the doctors
and nurses at The Canberra Hospital
for their care and support.
A service for Gordon will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY,
22 February 2019 commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 20, 2019