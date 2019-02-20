Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon HOOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon HOOPER

Obituary Condolences

Gordon HOOPER Obituary


GORDON HARRY SYDNEY HOOPER


23 September 1932 - 15 February 2019


Passed away peacefully at
The Canberra Hospital, aged 87 years.


Beloved and loving husband
of Margaret Shirley.
Father of Cameron and Craig (dec).
Father-in-law of Li-Hsueh.
Grandfather of Jennifer.


Loved and remembered always.


The family wish to thank the doctors
and nurses at The Canberra Hospital
for their care and support.


A service for Gordon will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY,
22 February 2019 commencing at 1:30pm.


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.