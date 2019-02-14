Home
Tobin Brothers Funerals
throughout Melbourne and across Victoria, Victoria
(03) 9373 7000
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
CIRRUS CHAPEL, BUNURONG MEMORIAL PARK
790 FRANKSTON-DANDENONG ROAD
GORDON NOEL GATES

GORDON NOEL GATES
25 August 1931 - 11 February 2019
Much loved husband of the late Dawn.
Step dad to Richard, Sandra, & Adrian (dec). Cherished 'Pa'.
Reunited with his beloved Dawn.
The funeral of Mr Gordon Noel Gates will be held at the Cirrus Chapel, Bunurong Memorial Park,
790 Frankston-Dandenong Road, Dandenong South on
TUESDAY 19 February 2019 with a service commencing at 10:30am.
A private cremation will follow.
TOBIN BROTHERS FUNERALS
FRANKSTON (03) 9775 5022
MEMBER AFDA

Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 14, 2019
