Graeme John IRELAND


1940 - 2019
Born 22.08.1940 - Hamilton New Zealand



Died peacefully at Clare Holland House

amongst loving family on 26.06.2019



Loving husband and best friend of Janet.

Loving and beloved father of Michelle

and Heidi.

Best friend of Frank, Ashley and Doug.

Loving and cherished Pop of Sarah

and Matthew.



Graeme fought the good fight

and died with dignity.



A celebration of Graeme's life will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on TUESDAY, 2 July 2019

commencing at 1.30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Cancer Research. Envelopes will be

available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019
