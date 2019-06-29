|
|
GRAEME JOHN IRELAND
Born 22.08.1940 - Hamilton New Zealand
Died peacefully at Clare Holland House
amongst loving family on 26.06.2019
Loving husband and best friend of Janet.
Loving and beloved father of Michelle
and Heidi.
Best friend of Frank, Ashley and Doug.
Loving and cherished Pop of Sarah
and Matthew.
Graeme fought the good fight
and died with dignity.
A celebration of Graeme's life will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on TUESDAY, 2 July 2019
commencing at 1.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Cancer Research. Envelopes will be
available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019