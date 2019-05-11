|
|
Graeme Leslie Larmour (Larry) 29 November 1931 - 7 May 2019 Loved husband of Consie, wonderful father of Brenda, Wendy and John, father-in-law of Grant, Dan and Helen, and loving Poppa of Sam, Natalie, Tara, Alyse, Jaslyn and Jack. Special and much loved uncle. We will celebrate Larry's life on Saturday 25th May at 2:30pm at Goodwin Ainslie ILU, 35 Bonney Street, Ainslie. No flowers by Larry's request, but he would love donations to be made to Alzheimers Australia or to the Smith Family. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Goodwin House, Ainslie. Thanks for the adventures Larry, we will treasure our memories of you
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019