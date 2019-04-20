Home
Graham GILMOUR


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Graham GILMOUR Obituary
GILMOUR Graham GRAHAM HUME GILMOUR

21 October 1930 - 14 April 2019



Adored husband of Lenice for 58 years (dec).

Dearly loved father of

Heather, Jenny, Linda (dec), Barbara, Bruce

and father-in-law of Grant and Gary.

Cherished Grandpa of Scott, Kyle and

Jacqueline, Shawn and Tamara, Emma

and Patrick, Alyssa, Rohan, Aidan and Verity.

Great-Grandpa of six.



Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff of

David Harper House (Goodwin Village) for

their care of Graham during his residence

and during his final illness.



Family and friends of Graham are invited to

attend a service of Thanksgiving for his life

to be held at the Lyons Church of Christ,

Marrawah Street, Lyons on Tuesday,

23 April 2019, commencing at 10 am.

Privately cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019
