|
|
GILMOUR Graham GRAHAM HUME GILMOUR
21 October 1930 - 14 April 2019
Adored husband of Lenice for 58 years (dec).
Dearly loved father of
Heather, Jenny, Linda (dec), Barbara, Bruce
and father-in-law of Grant and Gary.
Cherished Grandpa of Scott, Kyle and
Jacqueline, Shawn and Tamara, Emma
and Patrick, Alyssa, Rohan, Aidan and Verity.
Great-Grandpa of six.
Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff of
David Harper House (Goodwin Village) for
their care of Graham during his residence
and during his final illness.
Family and friends of Graham are invited to
attend a service of Thanksgiving for his life
to be held at the Lyons Church of Christ,
Marrawah Street, Lyons on Tuesday,
23 April 2019, commencing at 10 am.
Privately cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019