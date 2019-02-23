Home
August 1958 – December 2018
Late of Merimbula, formerly of Canberra and Jindabyne.

Beloved son of Joe (dec) & Jessie (Jay). Brother to Rena. Uncle to Skye & Denny.
Great-uncle to Harley. Uncle in-law to Greg. Nephew & cousin to extended family.
A 'great mate' to a few & friend to many.

Granger passed away peacefully at home after a short journey with Motor Neurone Disease.
He made a precious and enduring gift to advance MND medical research by donating
his brain and spinal cord to the University of Sydney's Brain & Mind Centre.
A private cremation was held and his ashes were scattered in his beloved garden,
Canberra and Texas USA. A celebration of Granger's life will be held on a future date.

Granger requested that those wishing to acknowledge his life,
may wish to donate to MND research at give.sydney.edu.au/mndr.

Sincere gratitude and eternal thanks are extended to the exceptional medical, health, personal-care and support
professionals for their expertise, dedication and outstanding care of Granger.


Let me be as a feather, strong with purpose. Yet light at heart. Able to bend.
And though I might become frayed, able to pull myself together for a different purpose.


Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019
