Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Grant Lalor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant Lalor

Obituary Condolences

Grant Lalor Obituary




logoGRANT CHRYSOSTOM LALOR
4 December 1947 - 26 February 2019

Grant died peacefully at Clare Holland House surrounded by his loved-ones after a long, hard-fought and characteristically
determined battle with illness.

He was a caring and loving husband to Madelaine (Mandy), father to Craig and Tracey and of Daniel and Kate, father-in-law to
Jodie, Nurlaila and David.

He will be always cherished by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Ben, Emily, Brent, Dylan, Oliver, Gabriel,
Aidan, Olivia, Dawn, Evelyn, Liam and Elsie.

No longer in our lives to share but will be in our hearts forever.

The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care provided by ACT Health, particularly the Haematology Team,
staff of Ward 14B Canberra Hospital,
the Zita Mary Clinic Calvary,
Clare Holland House and Dr John Petelczyc.

A Requiem Mass to celebrate
Grant's life will be held at
St John the Apostle Catholic Church,
Corner of Chave and Blackham Streets,
Holt on Friday, 8 May 2019,
commencing at 11:00 am.

Private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Grant's memory may be made to Myeloma Australia.
Envelopes will be available at the service.


logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.