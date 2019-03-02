







GRANT CHRYSOSTOM LALOR

4 December 1947 - 26 February 2019



Grant died peacefully at Clare Holland House surrounded by his loved-ones after a long, hard-fought and characteristically

determined battle with illness.



He was a caring and loving husband to Madelaine (Mandy), father to Craig and Tracey and of Daniel and Kate, father-in-law to

Jodie, Nurlaila and David.



He will be always cherished by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Ben, Emily, Brent, Dylan, Oliver, Gabriel,

Aidan, Olivia, Dawn, Evelyn, Liam and Elsie.



No longer in our lives to share but will be in our hearts forever.



The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care provided by ACT Health, particularly the Haematology Team,

staff of Ward 14B Canberra Hospital,

the Zita Mary Clinic Calvary,

Clare Holland House and Dr John Petelczyc.



A Requiem Mass to celebrate

Grant's life will be held at

St John the Apostle Catholic Church,

Corner of Chave and Blackham Streets,

Holt on Friday, 8 May 2019,

commencing at 11:00 am.



Private burial will follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Grant's memory may be made to Myeloma Australia.

Envelopes will be available at the service.







Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019