Gregory John RYAN


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
22 February 1926 - 17 May 2019



Beloved husband of Shirley (dec).

Loved brother of Pat (dec), Cis,

Barry (dec), Tom and Don (dec).

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Rosie, Stephen and Mary, Allan and Anne,

Aileen and John, and Louise.

Adored grandfather and great-grandfather of

13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



We will miss your advice, laughter and love

but we will never forget you.



Gregory was a long time lawn bowler at

North Canberra Bowling Club.



The funeral service for Gregory will be held in

St Joseph's Catholic Church, Boronia Drive,

O'Connor on Friday, 24 May 2019,

commencing at 10:30 am.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019
