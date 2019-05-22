|
|
RYAN Gregory John GREGORY JOHN RYAN
22 February 1926 - 17 May 2019
Beloved husband of Shirley (dec).
Loved brother of Pat (dec), Cis,
Barry (dec), Tom and Don (dec).
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Rosie, Stephen and Mary, Allan and Anne,
Aileen and John, and Louise.
Adored grandfather and great-grandfather of
13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
We will miss your advice, laughter and love
but we will never forget you.
Gregory was a long time lawn bowler at
North Canberra Bowling Club.
The funeral service for Gregory will be held in
St Joseph's Catholic Church, Boronia Drive,
O'Connor on Friday, 24 May 2019,
commencing at 10:30 am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019