|
|
GWENDOLENE OLIVE THOMSON
(nee KUHN)
Aged 82 years.
Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday, 19 June 2019.
Beloved wife of Jock (dec).
Adored mother of Russell, Stephen and Linda.
Mother-in-law of Kitty.
Cherished grandmother of
Jasmine, Keira and Jayden.
Reunited with dad, always in our hearts.
The funeral service for Gwendolene
will be held in
The Tobin Brother's Chapel, 101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on MONDAY,
1 July 2019, commencing at 11.00am.
Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street, Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, donations
may be made to the
Cancer Society Australia.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019