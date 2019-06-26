Home
Gwendolene THOMSON


1936 - 2019
Gwendolene THOMSON Obituary
GWENDOLENE OLIVE THOMSON

(nee KUHN)



Aged 82 years.



Passed away peacefully on

Wednesday, 19 June 2019.



Beloved wife of Jock (dec).

Adored mother of Russell, Stephen and Linda.

Mother-in-law of Kitty.

Cherished grandmother of

Jasmine, Keira and Jayden.



Reunited with dad, always in our hearts.



The funeral service for Gwendolene

will be held in

The Tobin Brother's Chapel, 101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on MONDAY,

1 July 2019, commencing at 11.00am.



Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street, Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers, donations

may be made to the

Cancer Society Australia.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019
